Wright had 20 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and five steals during Dallas' 123-116 win over New Orleans this Friday.

Wright returned to the bench after starting on Opening Night, and looked much better on both ends of the court. Expect him to remain as one of the Mavericks' top options off the bench while Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson remain as the starting backcourt pairing, although he should see enough playing time to remain as a valuable mid-tier fantasy contributor across the board.