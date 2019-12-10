Mavericks' Delon Wright: Unlikely to play Thursday
Wright (thigh) is expected to be deemed doubtful for Thursday's game against Detroit in Mexico City, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Wright missed Sunday's matchup against the Kings due to a right thigh strain, and he doesn't appear to be trending in the right direction just yet. According to head coach Rick Carlisle, Wright will "probably be listed as questionable at best," per Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site. Jalen Brunson and J.J Barea could see extended minutes if Wright misses another game.
