Mavericks' Delon Wright: Well-rounded line as starter
Wright recorded four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-91 win over the Timberwolves.
Wright filled in as the starting point guard with Luka Doncic (thumb) sidelined, and while he struggled from the field, he turned in a very well-rounded stat line overall. It's unclear whether Doncic will remain sidelined for Monday's matchup versus the Bulls, but if so Wright would once again make for a sneaky cheap choice in daily leagues.
