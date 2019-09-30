Wright is dealing with a minor hamstring injury and is expected to be limited for the first few days of training camp, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.

Rick Carlisle described the issue as "mild", so Wright's regular-season availability doesn't appear to be in danger, but the situation is worth monitoring over the next week. Wright, who came over from Memphis this offseason, will be competition for a starting backcourt spot next to Luka Doncic.