Mavericks' Delon Wright: Won't play Sunday
Wright won't play during Sunday's game against the Kings due to a groin strain, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Wright suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Pelicans, and he won't have enough time to recover before Sunday's contest. Jalen Brunson and J.J. Barea could see extra run in his stead.
