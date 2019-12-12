Mavericks' Delon Wright: Won't play Thursday
Wright (thigh) will not play Thursday against the Pistons, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
As expected, Wright will miss a second straight game due to a strained right thigh. In his first absence, J.J. Barea saw 19 minutes off the bench.
