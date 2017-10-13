Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Active Friday vs. Hornets
Smith (ankle) will play in Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
As expected, Smith will play in Friday's final preseason contest despite suffering a sprained ankle Thursday night. Smith is expected to start in the backcourt alongside Yogi Ferrell, but his minutes load could be limited due to the quick turnaround following injury.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Upgraded to probable•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Exits Thursday's game with ankle sprain•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Posts 16 points, seven dimes in Monday's preseason win•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Struggles shooting Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Excels with 17 n preseason win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...