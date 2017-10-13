Play

Smith (ankle) will play in Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

As expected, Smith will play in Friday's final preseason contest despite suffering a sprained ankle Thursday night. Smith is expected to start in the backcourt alongside Yogi Ferrell, but his minutes load could be limited due to the quick turnaround following injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball