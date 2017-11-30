Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Battling stomach virus
Smith said he's battling a stomach virus, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
The rookie says he hopes the issue runs its course in a few days. The Mavericks don't play again until Saturday, so he'll have until then to shake the illness. Smith was still able to play 25 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Nets, though he managed just 10 points (3-11 FG), three assists and two rebounds.
