Smith had 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assist,s three rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 98-88 loss to Memphis.

Smith was solid Monday after a number of mediocre performances of late. He had his highest points total in over two weeks, while also matching season-highs in both steals and three-pointers. He has had to take a backseat to the Luka Doncic show which has had an impact on his ability to put up numbers.