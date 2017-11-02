Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Bounces back despite knee injury
Smith (knee) tallied 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Clippers.
The rookie had gone just 1-for-7 from the field over 17 minutes against the Jazz on Monday while struggling with his knee ailment, but he bounced back in fine fashion Wednesday. The health-related setback may be limiting some of his trademark explosiveness thus far, but Smith has posted double-digit scoring efforts in three of his first five contests. Although his assists were down Wednesday, the 19-year-old had dished out nine and eight dimes, respectively, before the aforementioned truncated stint against Utah earlier in the week. Smith's health will be something for fantasy owners to continue to monitor, but he possesses considerable multi-category upside when he's hitting on all cylinders.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Starting Wednesday vs. Clippers•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable but expected to play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Set to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Goes through shootaround Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Struggles to find his shot•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Leads Mavs in brilliant fourth career game•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.