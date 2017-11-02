Smith (knee) tallied 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Clippers.

The rookie had gone just 1-for-7 from the field over 17 minutes against the Jazz on Monday while struggling with his knee ailment, but he bounced back in fine fashion Wednesday. The health-related setback may be limiting some of his trademark explosiveness thus far, but Smith has posted double-digit scoring efforts in three of his first five contests. Although his assists were down Wednesday, the 19-year-old had dished out nine and eight dimes, respectively, before the aforementioned truncated stint against Utah earlier in the week. Smith's health will be something for fantasy owners to continue to monitor, but he possesses considerable multi-category upside when he's hitting on all cylinders.