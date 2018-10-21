Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Bounces back with 19 points in victory
Smith recorded 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 26 minutes in Saturday's 140-136 win over the Timberwolves.
After struggling with his shot in the season-opener, he shot an impressive 50 percent from the floor despite connecting on only one of six 3-point attempts. the Mava appear content with sliding J.J. Barea into the one spot frequently, so it is obviously hindering Smith's output somewhat. Conversely, he now has less pressure on him with Luka Doncic alongside him in the backcourt. His output this season may have some ups-and-downs as the Mavs shuffle their backcourt around, but he still has considerable value.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Struggles with shot in opener•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 20 points in 27 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Drops 16 in exhibition action•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will sit out the rest of Summer League•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Productive in Summer League loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...