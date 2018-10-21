Smith recorded 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 26 minutes in Saturday's 140-136 win over the Timberwolves.

After struggling with his shot in the season-opener, he shot an impressive 50 percent from the floor despite connecting on only one of six 3-point attempts. the Mava appear content with sliding J.J. Barea into the one spot frequently, so it is obviously hindering Smith's output somewhat. Conversely, he now has less pressure on him with Luka Doncic alongside him in the backcourt. His output this season may have some ups-and-downs as the Mavs shuffle their backcourt around, but he still has considerable value.