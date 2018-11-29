Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Collects four steals Wednesday
Smith compiled 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, four steals, and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-108 victory over the Rockets.
After missing just one game due to a sprained wrist, Smith returned Wednesday, collecting a season-high four steals in the process. Smith's season has been inconsistent, to say the least, likely due to him having to get used to playing off the ball with more regularity. Smith has been able to increase his field-goal percentage from 39 to 45 this season but continues to struggle from the free-throw line. Smith remains a player who should be rostered in standard formats but can provide more frustration than excitement.
