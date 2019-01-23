Smith, as expected, will start Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.

Following a six-game absence due to an illness that coincided with trade rumors, Smith will be back in the starting five Tuesday. The sophomore has played just 10 games since Dec. 1, averaging 10.3 points, 3.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 27.0 minutes.