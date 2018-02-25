Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Continues struggling in Saturday's defeat
Smith produced seven points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and seven rebounds across 23 minutes in Saturday's 97-90 loss to the Jazz.
Smith had considerable trouble finding the net for the second straight game, and he's now drained just seven of his 27 attempts in the first two games following the All-Star break. The downturn is naturally a significant disappointment for fantasy owners, but the rookie's starting role, pedigree and ability to contribute elsewhere on the stat sheet figure to help him rise above his current slump in short order. Smith's next opportunity to right the ship will come against the Pacers on Monday evening.
