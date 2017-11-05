Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Continues to look agressive in loss
Smith collected 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 112-99 loss to the Timberwolves.
Smith continued to improve on offense on Saturday, scoring in double-figures for the third consecutive game. He has also connected on multiple three-point attempts over that span, demonstrating some of his scoring versatility. His shooting percentage continues to be an issue, however, his accuracy from the free-throw line has increased of late. There are going to be a lot of ups-and-downs over the course of his rookie season, but the upside is most certainly there. He appears to have been given the freedom to let his game develop naturally, and should become increasingly more valuable as the season progresses.
