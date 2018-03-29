Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Contributes 14 points in loss
Smith finished with 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight assists and one rebound across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 103-93 loss to the Lakers.
Smith checked in as the second-highest scorer on the Mavs behind Harrison Barnes, doing most of his damage from distance. The rookie has rattled off six straight double-digit scoring efforts dating back to before he suffered a recent ankle injury that cost him a pair of contests. He's also drained multiple threes in four straight and dished out six or eight assists in his last three, all numbers that are helping keep his value solid during the fantasy postseason.
