Smith (knee) sat out Wednesday's 105-100 loss to the Magic, but head coach Rick Carlisle expressed optimism that the point guard would be available for the Mavericks' final three games of the season, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports. "[Holding Smith out Wednesday was] a little bit precautionary and a little bit we're just [being] careful with it," Carlisle said. "I think it's the right move. It's our last back-to-back and if everything else goes well he'll play the rest of the games, but we'll see."

The lottery-bound Mavericks have been prioritizing the health of their players above all else as the season winds down, as Smith, Dirk Nowitzki, Salah Mejri, Dwight Powell, Dorian Finney-Smith and Harrison Barnes all missed at least one of game of the team's recently-completed back-to-back set for either rest or injuries that were mostly minor in nature. As Carlisle mentioned, the Mavericks will have a day off ahead of each of their final three games, which should enhance Smith's chances of being available. The Mavericks will see how Smith's sore left knee is feeling during morning shootaround Friday before likely making a ruling on his status well in advance of the 7:00 p.m. EDT tip off against the Pistons later that night.