The Mavericks are "escalating talks" to trade Smith out of Dallas, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Smith has missed the last three games with what the Mavs are calling a sore back, but it's fair to question whether the team is simply holding him out because it believes a deal could be imminent. Wojnarowski mentions the Suns and the Magic as two teams that have been active in trade discussions, but Smith, a lottery pick in 2017, figures to draw interest from other organizations willing to take a chance on a 21-year-old with considerable upside. Smith is averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game this season, and while he's improved his efficiency as a shooter -- 44.3% FG, 37.5% 3PT -- he's clashed with coach Rick Carlisle and has struggled to fit alongside the Mavs' new franchise cornerstone, Luka Doncic. From a fantasy perspective, a change of scenery would likely benefit Smith, assuming he's traded to a team that would be willing to commit to him as a starter.