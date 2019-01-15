Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Could be dealt by Mavs
The Mavericks are "escalating talks" to trade Smith out of Dallas, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Smith has missed the last three games with what the Mavs are calling a sore back, but it's fair to question whether the team is simply holding him out because it believes a deal could be imminent. Wojnarowski mentions the Suns and the Magic as two teams that have been active in trade discussions, but Smith, a lottery pick in 2017, figures to draw interest from other organizations willing to take a chance on a 21-year-old with considerable upside. Smith is averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game this season, and while he's improved his efficiency as a shooter -- 44.3% FG, 37.5% 3PT -- he's clashed with coach Rick Carlisle and has struggled to fit alongside the Mavs' new franchise cornerstone, Luka Doncic. From a fantasy perspective, a change of scenery would likely benefit Smith, assuming he's traded to a team that would be willing to commit to him as a starter.
