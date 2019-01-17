Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Could remain with Mavs
According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the Mavericks are intent on reconciling with Smith.
Within the last week, reports suggested the Mavs had amplified their efforts to trade the 2017 first-rounder, but they've apparently changed their tune after failing to receive any appealing offers. Per MacMahon, Dallas will not deal Smith for less than what it believes he's worth, so for the time being the guard will likely return to the rotation as next month's trade deadline nears. Smith has sat out the Mavs' last four games, with the team listing him on the injury report first with back soreness, and more recently with an illness.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable with illness•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Could be dealt by Mavs•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Ruled out vs. Warriors•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Not traveling to Minnesota•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...