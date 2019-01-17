According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the Mavericks are intent on reconciling with Smith.

Within the last week, reports suggested the Mavs had amplified their efforts to trade the 2017 first-rounder, but they've apparently changed their tune after failing to receive any appealing offers. Per MacMahon, Dallas will not deal Smith for less than what it believes he's worth, so for the time being the guard will likely return to the rotation as next month's trade deadline nears. Smith has sat out the Mavs' last four games, with the team listing him on the injury report first with back soreness, and more recently with an illness.