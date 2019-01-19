Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Deemed inactive Saturday
Smith (illness) won't play Saturday against the Pacers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Amidst swirling trade rumors, Smith will be sidelined for a fifth straight contest. His next opportunity to take the floor arrives Monday against the Bucks.
