Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Coach Rick Carlisle labeled Smith (wrist) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings, Mike Peasley of ESPN Dallas 103.3 FM reports.
Carlisle didn't elaborate on if an injury was plaguing Smith, but the 21-year-old uncertain status is more than likely related to sprained right wrist he's been nursing recently. The issue cost Smith four consecutive games before he returned to action for Thursday's 99-89 loss to the Suns, during which he started at point guard and played 27 minutes, finishing with four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, three steals and one assist. Reserve J.J. Barea (ankle) is also listed as questionable, so if neither he nor Smith is available Sunday, Jalen Brunson would assume the bulk of the playing time at point guard.
