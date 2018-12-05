Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Deemed questionable Wednesday
Smith is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to a sprained right wrist.
Smith continues to be bothered by a sprained wrist, and it could prevent him from playing on the second night of a back-to-back set. If he's ruled out, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris could see expanded roles.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Hands out season-high nine assists•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will play Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Listed questionable Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Collects four steals Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Says he will play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: In line to play Wednesday•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.