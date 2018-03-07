Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Double-double in Tuesday's win
Smith scored 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 assists, five rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 win over the Nuggets.
It's the rookie's fourth double-double of the season (plus a triple-double), but three of them have come in the last 15 games. Smith has been streaky all year, but he's in the middle of a hot streak at the moment, averaging 20.8 points, 7.0 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over the last four contests.
