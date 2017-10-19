Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Double-doubles in regular season debut
Smith contributed 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists and three rebounds across 30 minutes during a 117-111 loss to the Hawks on Wednesday.
As he continues to impress, Smith notched a double-double in his first-career regular season game. Smith may see his minutes reduced a bit when Seth Curry (lower leg) returns to the floor, but it shouldn't be a drastic change. The rookie will likely have a large role on the team this season.
