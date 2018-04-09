Smith finished with 20 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 40 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 loss to the 76ers.

Smith looked good Sunday, matching his career-high with 11 assists to go with a full line. Efficiencies aside, Smith has had a strong finish to the season and continues to boost his stock for next season. He is probably going to warrant a mid-round selection next season, however, the upside is there to break into the top 30 if he can fix some flaws in his game.