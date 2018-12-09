Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Doubtful for Monday
Smith (wrist) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Magic, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith is on track to miss a third straight game as he continues to battle a right wrist sprain. If the second-year guard remains sidelined, J.J. Barea, Jalen Brunson and Devin Harris should continue to pick up extra minutes.
