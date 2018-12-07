Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Doubtful for Saturday
Smith (wrist) is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Rockets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News repots.
Smith has been plagued by a right wrist sprain for quite some time now and is likely to miss a second consecutive game as a result. Ultimately, if Smith is held out Saturday, teammates J.J. Barea and Devin Harris will likely see expanded roles off the bench again, while Dorian Finney-Smith may enter the starting lineup and Luka Doncic probably taking over point guard duties.
