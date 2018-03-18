Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Doubtful for Tuesday
Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said that X-rays came back negative on Smith's left ankle following Saturday's 114-106 loss to the Nets, but the rookie point guard has no timetable for a return and is likely doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
Smith scored 21 points Saturday before departing late in third quarter with the injured left ankle, which he sprained after stepping on the foot of the Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie. While Smith was fortunate to avoid any structural damage to the ankle, it sounds like he could be experiencing significant discomfort, as he was spotted in a walking boot in the locker room after the game. Assuming Smith is sidelined for at least Tuesday's game, Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea -- who sat out Saturday's contest for rest -- will likely serve as the Mavericks' primary ball-handlers.
