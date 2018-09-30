Smith scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding six assists and a rebound in 26 minutes during Saturday's exhibition win over Beijing.

The 20-year-old is coming off a strong rookie season, but much bigger things will be expected from Smith this time around, especially with third overall pick Luka Doncic alongside him. The duo combined for 32 points in their first game together, even if it wasn't against NBA-caliber opposition, and Smith could easily top last year's 5.2 assists per game with Doncic now on the other end of his passes.