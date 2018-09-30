Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Drops 16 in exhibition action
Smith scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding six assists and a rebound in 26 minutes during Saturday's exhibition win over Beijing.
The 20-year-old is coming off a strong rookie season, but much bigger things will be expected from Smith this time around, especially with third overall pick Luka Doncic alongside him. The duo combined for 32 points in their first game together, even if it wasn't against NBA-caliber opposition, and Smith could easily top last year's 5.2 assists per game with Doncic now on the other end of his passes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will sit out the rest of Summer League•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Productive in Summer League loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Listed as questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Double-doubles in Sunday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will play, start Sunday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...