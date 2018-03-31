Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Drops 17 in Friday's loss
Smith scored 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding seven assists, two steals and a rebound in 26 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to the Timberwolves.
The rookie is having a solid finish to his season, scoring in double digits in seven straight games while averaging 18.3 points, 5.4 assists, 2.4 boards, 2.1 three-pointers and 0.9 steals over that stretch. With the Mavs set to add another young building block in the draft lottery, Smith is emerging as the team's leader for the post-Dirk Nowitzki era.
