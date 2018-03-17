Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Drops 19 in Friday's OT loss
Smith scored 19 points (9-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 122-115 overtime loss to the Raptors.
He struggled to find his shot most of the night, but Smith still scored in double digits for the seventh time in his last eight games, averaging 16.9 points, 5.3 assists, 3.1 boards, 1.4 steals and 1.3 three-pointers over that stretch. He's been overshadowed somewhat this season by Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell among this year's rookie crop, but Smith is establishing himself as a legitimate foundation piece for the Mavs.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 17 points Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Good to go Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Expected back Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Ruled out Saturday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable with quad injury•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...