Smith scored 19 points (9-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 122-115 overtime loss to the Raptors.

He struggled to find his shot most of the night, but Smith still scored in double digits for the seventh time in his last eight games, averaging 16.9 points, 5.3 assists, 3.1 boards, 1.4 steals and 1.3 three-pointers over that stretch. He's been overshadowed somewhat this season by Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell among this year's rookie crop, but Smith is establishing himself as a legitimate foundation piece for the Mavs.