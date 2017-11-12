Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Drops 21-5-7 line against Cleveland
Smith Jr. collected 21 points (8-16 FG), five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in a 111-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.
Smith Jr had his best all-around game of the season here, as this marked his first game with at least two steals and two blocks. In addition, his 21 points fell one-point shy of a career-high, as he happened to do that in his most recent outing. That clearly shows that the arrow is pointing up for this rookie and his usage and minutes should only rise as the season continues.
