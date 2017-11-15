Smith collected a career-high 27 points (10-23 FG, 5-11 3PT), six rebounds and two assists in a 97-91 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

Smith scored 18 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, as he single-handedly kept the Mavericks in the game. It wasn't all great though, as Smith shot a low percentage, while committing six turnovers. Nonetheless, 27 points against the Spurs is quite the gem, as they own one of the best defenses in the league. The 23 shots taken is another great sign for Smith, as he's taken at least 15 shots in every game in November, despite never reaching 15 shots in any of his eight games in October.