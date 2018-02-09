Smith scored 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 121-103 loss to the Warriors.

He helped Dallas jump out to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but it was all Golden State after that. Smith has been showing some impressive consistency for a rookie, scoring in double digits in 19 straight games while averaging 16,8 points, 5.9 assists, 3.8 boards, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over that stretch.