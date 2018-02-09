Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Drops team-high 22 in Thursday's loss
Smith scored 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 121-103 loss to the Warriors.
He helped Dallas jump out to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but it was all Golden State after that. Smith has been showing some impressive consistency for a rookie, scoring in double digits in 19 straight games while averaging 16,8 points, 5.9 assists, 3.8 boards, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over that stretch.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Shooting woes continue in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores team-high 17 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Struggles with shot in Saturday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 18 points Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Plays well in confortable victory•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Puts up 21 points on Saturdy•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...