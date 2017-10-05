Smith recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 118-71 preseason win over the Bulls.

Smith might very well be the best overall athlete selected in the 2017 draft, and Coach Rick Carlisle will give him every opportunity to make a run at Rookie of the Year as the Mavs' starting point guard. The former N.C. State standout is a dynamic force every time he touches the ball, and though he did cough up the ball four times in Wednesday's blowout, he's a bright spot on a squad that seems destined for a rebuild.