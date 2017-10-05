Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Excels with 17 n preseason win
Smith recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 118-71 preseason win over the Bulls.
Smith might very well be the best overall athlete selected in the 2017 draft, and Coach Rick Carlisle will give him every opportunity to make a run at Rookie of the Year as the Mavs' starting point guard. The former N.C. State standout is a dynamic force every time he touches the ball, and though he did cough up the ball four times in Wednesday's blowout, he's a bright spot on a squad that seems destined for a rebuild.
More News
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...