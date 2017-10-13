Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Exits Thursday's game with ankle sprain
Smith suffered a sprained left ankle during Thursday's preseason game against the Hawks and will not return, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Smith sprained his ankle while his leg got tied up with a defender's on a drive to the basket. More information about the severity of the sprain should emerge after Thursday's contest or after Friday morning's shootaround. Smith should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets.
