Smith (quadriceps) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Rockets, Mavericks radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Cooperstein reports.

Smith sat out Saturday's 114-80 win over the Grizzlies while nursing left quadriceps tendinitis, but the injury was never considered anything significant. After resting for the front end of the back-to-back set, Smith should reenter the starting five at point guard and play 30-plus minutes, with J.J. Barea heading back to the bench and seeing a downturn in playing time as a result.