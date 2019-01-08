Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Fails to practice Tuesday
Smith is dealing with a sore back and didn't practice Tuesday as a result, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith was held to just two points over 22 minutes in Saturday's contest, so perhaps his back issue negatively impacted his performance. Although it's not great news that he was sidelined for Monday's practice, he'll presumably have a chance to play Wednesday against Phoenix. Expect another update on Smith's condition as tipoff nears.
