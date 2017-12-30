Mavericks' Dennis Smith: First career triple-double in win
Smith managed 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Fridays 128-120 win over the Pelicans.
The rookie came of age Friday, producing his first triple-double on the strength of a red-hot shooting night and impressive all-around effort. Smith became the third-youngest player in NBA history to accomplish the feat, with Lonzo Ball and LeBron James the only two that beat him to the punch. The dynamic 20-year-old snapped a four-game streak of single-digit point totals with Friday's effort, and the five made three-pointers also equaled a career high. While he's bound to continue seeing the occasional ups and downs typical for a first-year player, Smith's Friday performance served as tangible evidence of his considerable fantasy upside.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 15 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Will play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: 'Optimistically questionable' Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Out again Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Goes through shootaround•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable for Monday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...