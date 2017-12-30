Smith managed 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Fridays 128-120 win over the Pelicans.

The rookie came of age Friday, producing his first triple-double on the strength of a red-hot shooting night and impressive all-around effort. Smith became the third-youngest player in NBA history to accomplish the feat, with Lonzo Ball and LeBron James the only two that beat him to the punch. The dynamic 20-year-old snapped a four-game streak of single-digit point totals with Friday's effort, and the five made three-pointers also equaled a career high. While he's bound to continue seeing the occasional ups and downs typical for a first-year player, Smith's Friday performance served as tangible evidence of his considerable fantasy upside.