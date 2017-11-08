Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Flirts with triple-double Tuesday
Smith provided 22 points (9-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 win over the Wizards.
Smith both scored a career-high 22 points Tuesday, while also flirting with a triple-double. He hadn't been shooting well up to Tuesday (39.8 percent from the field), but he's been tasked to carry a significant part of the offensive workload. His fantasy value is certainly higher at the moment in leagues that don't account for field-goal percentage.
