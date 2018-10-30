Smith tallied 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, one rebound and two steals across 38 minutes in the Mavericks' 113-108 overtime loss to the Spurs on Monday.

Smith checked in second behind Luka Doncic in scoring on the Mavericks, but his one free-throw miss was a costly one. The second-year guard couldn't drain the second of his two attempts from the charity stripe with 1.6 seconds remaining, leaving the game knotted at 102-102. Smith did encouragingly clear the 20-point mark for the second straight game after not having done so over his first four contests of the season, and he's now shot at least 50.0 percent in three consecutive outings as well. He'll look to remain hot versus the Lakers on Wednesday night.