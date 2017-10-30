Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Goes through shootaround Monday
Smith (knee) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz, but he went through shootaround, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The reason behind the questionable designation is somewhat cloudy, but it appears the rookie may still be dealing with some soreness in his knee. Smith's knee caused him to miss a pair of games during the first week of the season, but he's played in each of the last four contests, including Saturday's 112-110 loss to the 76ers. In that contest, Smith played 31 minutes and finished with 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, a steal and six turnovers.
