Smith (hip) went through shootaround Monday morning, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Smith remains questionable to make his return Monday night against the Suns, but his participation in shootaround is certainly a step in the right direction. The 20-year-old has missed the last five contests with a strained left hip, enabling Yogi Ferrell to move into the starting lineup in his place. Look for a more concrete update on Smith's status as game-time nears.