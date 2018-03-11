Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Good to go Sunday
Smith (quad) has been cleared to play in Sunday's matchup with the Rockets, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith missed the Mavericks' last game with left quad tendinitis, but the discomfort has subsided enough for him to take the floor Sunday. Look for Smith to reclaim his spot in the starting five, which should send J.J. Barea back to a bench role. Over his last five contests, Smith has averaged 19.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 33.8 minutes.
