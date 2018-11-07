Smith finished with 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-100 victory over Washington.

Smith continued his strong start to the season Tuesday, helping the Mavericks to just their third win of the season. The addition of Luka Doncic appears to have helped Smith's overall production, removing a lot of the pressure he was likely feeling during his rookie year. While his upside is not as high as some, Smith could be in line for a nice bounce-back season after somewhat disappointing during his rookie campaign.