Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Hands out career-high 11 dimes
Smith had 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 11 assists, five rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 104-97 loss to Houston.
Smith passed his way to a career-high 11 assists, adding 16 points and five rebounds. If you ignore his percentages, he has been a mid-round player over the last month and continues to get all the run he can handle. He held his own against the pairing of James Harden and Chris Paul and is most certainly going to only get better over the remainder of the season.
