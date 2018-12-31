Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Has 14 points in second game back
Smith ended with 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in 27 minutes during Sunday's 105-103 victory over the Thunder.
Smith played 27 minutes in his second game back after returning from a wrist injury. He committed five turnovers which did hurt owners but the fact he is shooting the ball well is a good sign moving forward. He should see his playing time increase over the coming games but the Mavericks are going to be cautious given the injury has lingered for some time.
