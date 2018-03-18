Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Heads to locker room
Smith suffered a left ankle injury Saturday and headed back to the locker room, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith slipped while making a move and couldn't put much weight on the leg as he left the court.
