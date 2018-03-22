Smith (ankle) said he hopes to return for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

Smith will be missing his second straight game Thursday against the Jazz, but with another few days off, is hoping to get back on the court Saturday. Coach Rick Carlisle initially indicated that Smith was "going to be out for awhile," so Saturday would be a nice surprise for fantasy owners. Look for additional word to be provided on his availability in the next 48 hours or so, but in the meantime, look for J.J. Barea and Yogi Ferrell to benefit the most in the backcourt in Smith's absence.