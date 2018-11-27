Mavericks' Dennis Smith: In line to play Wednesday
Head coach Rick Carlisle said he is optimistic that Smith (wirst) will play in Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Smith was held out of Saturday's win over the Celtics, but after a return to practice Monday, it looks like the point guard has a good chance of returning for the team's contest in Houston. Expect another update on Smith's status to come following the Mavericks' shootaround Wednesday morning.
